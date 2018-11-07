2 trains evacuated in Barcelona after bomb alert

taraftar değil haberciyiz
Police in Barcelona on Wednesday evacuated two trains in the city’s main station after a suspicious suitcase was found.

DOUBLE BOMB ALERTS

Bomb squads were dispatched to the central Sants station to conduct checks for possible explosives, according to a spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police.

Spanish state-owned train infrastructure management company ADIF wrote later on Twitter that normal operations were resuming at the station.

Meanwhile, police also started evacuating a train station in the Spanish capital of Madrid after Barcelona.

