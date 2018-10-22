taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.66035
Euro
6.5139
Altın
1223.181
Borsa
96495.94
Gram Altın
222.204

Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

Two people died after a boat carrying migrants sank just 50 meters off Turkey's western Muğla province near Bodrum early Monday, the coast guard said.

AA | 22.10.2018 - 13:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

At least two people died after a boat carrying some 30 irregular migrants sank early Monday in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s Mugla coast, Turkish Coast Guard said.

The incident occurred off Bodrum district as a six-meter boat “Ela” sank at 5.47 a.m. local time, Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

Seventeen people on the boat were rescued and three made it to shore by themselves. Two of those people were reported dead at a hospital in Bodrum.

Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

They were among 20 people, including women and children rescued, said the statement, giving no detail about their nationalities. The search and rescue efforts to find missing migrants remain ongoing off Gumbet coast.

Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cemal Kaşıkçı cinayetinde konsoloslukta yaşananlar

Cemal Kaşıkçı cinayetinde konsoloslukta yaşananlar

95
CHP ile İyi Parti Ankara ittifakı için görüşüyor

CHP ile İyi Parti Ankara ittifakı için görüşüyor

87
Pascal Nouma'nın yeni sevgilisi evli

Pascal Nouma'nın yeni sevgilisi evli

53
Şevval Sam: Oğlumla gurur duyuyorum

Şevval Sam: Oğlumla gurur duyuyorum

79
Erdoğan, Trump ile görüştü

Erdoğan, Trump ile görüştü

99
Bu hafta yağışlı geçecek

Bu hafta yağışlı geçecek

4
ABD'ye gitmek isteyen 5 bin kişi yine Meksika yolunda

ABD'ye gitmek isteyen 5 bin kişi yine Meksika yolunda

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM