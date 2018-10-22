Migrant boat sank off Turkey's Bodrum

At least two people died after a boat carrying some 30 irregular migrants sank early Monday in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s Mugla coast, Turkish Coast Guard said.

The incident occurred off Bodrum district as a six-meter boat “Ela” sank at 5.47 a.m. local time, Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

Seventeen people on the boat were rescued and three made it to shore by themselves. Two of those people were reported dead at a hospital in Bodrum.

They were among 20 people, including women and children rescued, said the statement, giving no detail about their nationalities. The search and rescue efforts to find missing migrants remain ongoing off Gumbet coast.

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.