taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.147
USD
3,8073
EURO
4,6532
ALTIN
163,12
PETR
68,7200

72 warplanes blasted off in memory of martyries

Turkish F-16s hit almost all targets in the operation against terror organization YPG.

Haber Merkezi | 21.01.2018 - 14:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
72 warplanes blasted off in memory of martyries

Turkish jets destroyed targets of PYD/PKK terrorists in Afrin region, northern Syria, as part of "Operation Olive Branch".

Stated by Turkish General Staff “72 planes which took part in the operation have safely returned to their bases to get ready for the next mission.”

72 warplanes blasted off in memory of martyries


There is a special meaning why 72 warplanes took part in the operation.

72 warplanes blasted off in memory of martyries

At the cross-border operation by the Turkish military named Operation Euphrates Shield endured from 24 August 2016 to 29 March 2017, 72 soldiers had been martyred.

72 warplanes blasted off in memory of martyries

In memory of martyries, 72 planes took part in the Operation Olive Branch.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

67
Türk komandoları sınırı geçti

Türk komandoları sınırı geçti

237
Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

98
Afrin operasyonunda birlikler namaza durdu

Afrin operasyonunda birlikler namaza durdu

226
Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

156
Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

59
Teröristlerin mühimmat deposu tam isabetle vuruldu

Teröristlerin mühimmat deposu tam isabetle vuruldu

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM