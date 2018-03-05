taraftar değil haberciyiz
90'ıncı Akademi Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor

90'ıncısı düzenlenen Oscar Ödül Töreni'nde En İyi Film, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ve birçok kategori üzerinden ödüller sahiplerini buluyor.

Detay Haber | 05.03.2018 - 04:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. Kültür Sanat

90'ıncısı düzenlenen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nde ödüllerin hangi film, hangi yönetmen ödülleri alacak? Sizler için canlı takip ediyoruz.

EN İYİ DÜNYA FİLMİ

A Fantastic Woman (Kazanan)
The Insult 
Loveless 
On Body and Soul 
The Square

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail 
Faces Places 
Icarus (Kazanan)
Last Men In Aleppo 
Strong Island

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Willem Dafoe - Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Cristopher Plummer - All the Money in The World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Kazanan)

EN İYİ FİLM

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
Get Out - Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
Phanton Thread -  Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water -  Guillermo Del Toro

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars The Last Jedi 
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island

Çıldır'ın balıkçı kadınları belgesel oldu
Çıldır ilçesinin Akçakale köyünde yaşayan balıkçı kadınların belgeseli çekildi.
Görme engelli tiyatrocular turne hayali kuruyor
İzmir'de tiyatro eserlerini Braille alfabesiyle okuyarak sahne alan Görme Engelliler Tiyatro Topluluğu, oyunlarını, Türkiye'nin değişik kentlerinde de izleyicilerin beğenisine sunmak istiyor.
Antalya'nın kayıp 9 fetih kitabesinden ikisi bulundu
Antalya'nın fethinin ardından Selçuklu Sultanı İzzettin Keykavus'un yaptırdığı iki fetih kitabesi, metruk bir binanın bahçesinde bulundu.
Müslüm Gürses kabri başında anıldı
Arabesk müziğin efsane ismi Müslüm Gürses vefatının 5. yıl dönümünde eşi, arkadaşları ve sevenleri tarafından Zincirlikuyu Mezarlığı'ndaki kabrinde anıldı.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
