90'ıncı Akademi Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor

90'ıncısı düzenlenen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nde ödüllerin hangi film, hangi yönetmen ödülleri alacak? Sizler için canlı takip ediyoruz.
EN İYİ DÜNYA FİLMİ
A Fantastic Woman (Kazanan)
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus (Kazanan)
Last Men In Aleppo
Strong Island
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Willem Dafoe - Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Cristopher Plummer - All the Money in The World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Kazanan)
EN İYİ FİLM
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
Get Out - Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island