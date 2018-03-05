90'ıncı Akademi Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor

90'ıncısı düzenlenen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nde ödüllerin hangi film, hangi yönetmen ödülleri alacak? Sizler için canlı takip ediyoruz.

EN İYİ DÜNYA FİLMİ

A Fantastic Woman (Kazanan)

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus (Kazanan)

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Willem Dafoe - Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Cristopher Plummer - All the Money in The World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Kazanan)

EN İYİ FİLM

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan

Get Out - Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig

Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU



Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island