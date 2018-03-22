taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Afrin resident tells the story of terror cruelty in Afrin

An Afrin resident expresses his gratitude to Turkish Armed Forces and says YPG has taken all of his children away.

Haber Merkezi | 22.03.2018 - 11:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. English


Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists. On Sunday, Turkish forces have entered Afrin city center and liberated the region, which had been a major hideout for the PKK/YPG since 2012.

After Turkish military and Free Syrian Army clears Afrin of YPG as part of Operation Olive Branch, an Afrin resident is in tears said that he’s grateful that his town has been cleared of YPG/PKK by the Turkish Army and FSA.

Resident expressed that YPG has taken all of his children away. “They took our honour. They took our children. I had eight children. All of them are gone.” resident said.



