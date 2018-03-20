taraftar değil haberciyiz
Afrin residents handed over 3 terrorists to Turkish Army

Residents of Afrin handed over three YPG terrorists captured to Turkish Armed Forces.

AA | 20.03.2018 - 11:29..
Afrin residents handed over 3 terrorists to Turkish Army

As Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch that launched to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists continues, Turkish military forces had entered Afrin on Sunday.

Turkish Armed Forces cleaning Afrin region from terrorists within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, are being helped by Afrin residents.

Afrin residents handed over 3 terrorists to Turkish Army

Afrin residents on Monday handed over three YPG terrorists to Turkish troops carrying out efforts to normalize life in the region in the wake of the liberation of the town center.

Afrin residents handed over 3 terrorists to Turkish Army

Residents, who long for security and peace, are also helping the Turkish army, which is carrying out efforts to clear the town from explosives and mines planted by the terrorists in the region.

Afrin residents handed over 3 terrorists to Turkish Army

