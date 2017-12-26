Air France-KLM is unable to compete with Turkish Airlines

Statement by France's flag carrier, Air France, announced that the company will continue its flights to İstanbul over their new airline company.

FIERCE COMPETITION ENVIRONMENT

Jerome Salemi, General Manager for East Mediterranean of Air France, stated they decided to make Istanbul flights with Joon Airlines, a subsidiary of Air France. “ We aim to have position with Joon Airlines at some destinations where we need to be more competitive against low-cost and national airline companies.” he said.

"WE CLEARLY HAVE A PLACE IN TURKEY AVIATION MARKET"

Salemi also added “Air France KLM Group is clearly have a place in Turkey aviation market and wants to improve it as well. By the reason of that the aviation market is too competitive, we aim to do it with alternative innovative ways. Joon is one of them.”

"DECISION WAS MADE INDEPENDENTLY OF ANY GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION"

Over the questions about if this desicon was made because of political tensions between Turkey and other European countries or for some security concerns, Salemi stated “This decision was made independently of any geopolitic situation. This is a network optimization and a company decision related to Joon’s fleet’s availability situation.”