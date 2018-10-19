taraftar değil haberciyiz
Altay tank countdown for mass production

Negotiations for contract concluded, contract can be signed even tomorrow, says Turkish Defense Industries’ head

AA | 19.10.2018 - 15:45..
  English
  2. English
Turkish Defense Industries’ president on Friday rejected claims that the project to manufacture indigenous battle tank -- Altay -- will be delayed.

"WE CAN SIGN IT EVEN TOMORROW"

Speaking to Anadolu Agency’s Finance Desk, Ismail Demir said: “Negotiations for the contract have concluded and we can sign it even tomorrow.”

He said Altay’s production could be started after 18 months after signing of the contract.

TURKISH BATTLE JET IS COMING

Demir also said Turkey also negotiated with some countries and companies for the engines of national combat aircraft's TF-X project.

"We want to be a local company at the core of the project," he noted.

