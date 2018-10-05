Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

Austrian Primer Minister Sebastian Kurz and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl are in the line of fire.

"RESIGN"

The people meet before the seat of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative ÖVP has been working with the right populist FPÖ since December. 20.000 demonstrators gathered in front of the government house holding banners with slogans in German, including "Now we’re together", "Do not let Nazis rule", "No to FPÖ-ÖVP" and "Resign".

The participants showed against racism and welfare and warned against the demolition of democracy in Austria, which currently holds the EU presidency. Minister Herbert Kickl has attracted the most discontent, among other things, as a result of an attempt to reduce the press freedom in criticism.