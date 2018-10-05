taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1781
Euro
7.10545
Altın
1202.156
Borsa
93986.22
Gram Altın
238.406

Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

More than 20.000 people took to the streets of Austria’s capital to protest against the policies of center-right Austrian People's Party and extreme right-winger Freedom Party of Austria.

Haber Merkezi | 05.10.2018 - 13:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

Austrian Primer Minister Sebastian Kurz and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl are in the line of fire.

Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

"RESIGN"

The people meet before the seat of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative ÖVP has been working with the right populist FPÖ since December. 20.000 demonstrators gathered in front of the government house holding banners with slogans in German, including "Now we’re together", "Do not let Nazis rule", "No to FPÖ-ÖVP" and "Resign".

Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

The participants showed against racism and welfare and warned against the demolition of democracy in Austria, which currently holds the EU presidency. Minister Herbert Kickl has attracted the most discontent, among other things, as a result of an attempt to reduce the press freedom in criticism.

Anti-government demonstrations in Austria

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şirin Payzın CNN Türk'e veda etti

Şirin Payzın CNN Türk'e veda etti

86
Trump karizmayı çizdirdi: Tuvalet kağıdı ile uçağa bindi

Trump karizmayı çizdirdi: Tuvalet kağıdı ile uçağa bindi

91
Avusturya’da hükümet karşıtı gösteri

Avusturya’da hükümet karşıtı gösteri

34
Hakkari'de PKK'ya giden ilaçlar ele geçirildi

Hakkari'de PKK'ya giden ilaçlar ele geçirildi

76
CHP'de Ümit Boyner'in adaylığı gündemde

CHP'de Ümit Boyner'in adaylığı gündemde

78
İngilizler Türkiye'de yüksek faizden yana

İngilizler Türkiye'de yüksek faizden yana

83
Şenol Güneş: Hayallerle gerçekler örtüşmedi

Şenol Güneş: Hayallerle gerçekler örtüşmedi

79
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM