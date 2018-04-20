taraftar değil haberciyiz
Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence

Thousands of people continue to flood Armenia’s capital Yerevan, protesting the former president’s shift to the prime minister’s seat after his two terms as President finished.

  1. Haberler
  2. English
Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia with an objective to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in the centre of the Armenian capital on Tuesday to protest as parliament voted to allow former president Serzh Sarksyan to become prime minister in the former Soviet republic.

Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence

Opponents of Serzh Sargsyan see this as an attempt to hold onto power as the country moves to a new parliamentary system of governance.

Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence

At least eighty protesters were detained in the Armenian capital while an opposition leader of the protest claimed to launch a nationwide "velvet revolution."

Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence WATCH

Many of detentions appear arbitrary, as the protesters seem to have done nothing but legitimately exercise their right to freedom of assembly.

Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence

Demonstrators have been blocking major streets in Yerevan for days. Several demonstrators were injured on Monday as police used tear gas to disperse a crowd.

