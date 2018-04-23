Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned

After Nikol Pashinyan, opposition's leader’s arrest, tens of thousands of Armenian opposition supporters had taken to the streets against Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Serzh Sargsyan had said he will resign after days of large street protests against him, according to a statement posted on his website. His resignation comes after more than a week of heavy protests.

In the statement, Sarksyan said: “Nikol Pashinayn was right. I was mistaken. There are several solutions to this situation, but I will not apply to any of them. It’s not for me. I’m leaving the post of the country’s leader, the Prime Minister.”





Nikol Pashinyan was released earlier today after he had been detained on Sunday after failing to reach any deal in brief talks with Sargsyan, who called for a dialogue between the government and opposition.

Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made a statement regarding the issue. “This is absolutely Armenia’s domestic affair, this is all I can say” Peskov said asked if Russia saw a threat of destabilization in the region amid the protests in Armenia. “We carefully follow the ongoing developments in Armenia. Armenia is our closest ally with which we are developing very close relations. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, that country is important for us: therefore, we carefully follow the developments there” he added.