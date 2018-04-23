taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
110.932
USD
4,0988
EURO
5,0164
ALTIN
174,50
PETR
73,8100

Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned

Serzh Sarksyan, the newly appointed prime minister of Armenia, resigned after protests against him.

REUTERS | 23.04.2018 - 16:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned

After Nikol Pashinyan, opposition's leader’s arrest, tens of thousands of Armenian opposition supporters had taken to the streets against Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Serzh Sargsyan had said he will resign after days of large street protests against him, according to a statement posted on his website. His resignation comes after more than a week of heavy protests.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned

In the statement, Sarksyan said: “Nikol Pashinayn was right. I was mistaken. There are several solutions to this situation, but I will not apply to any of them. It’s not for me. I’m leaving the post of the country’s leader, the Prime Minister.”

Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned


Nikol Pashinyan was released earlier today after he had been detained on Sunday after failing to reach any deal in brief talks with Sargsyan, who called for a dialogue between the government and opposition.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan resigned

Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made a statement regarding the issue. “This is absolutely Armenia’s domestic affair, this is all I can say” Peskov said asked if Russia saw a threat of destabilization in the region amid the protests in Armenia. “We carefully follow the ongoing developments in Armenia. Armenia is our closest ally with which we are developing very close relations. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, that country is important for us: therefore, we carefully follow the developments there” he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
PKK-led Syrian Democratic Council wants to open an office in US
Syrian Democratic Council, the political branch of the Syria-based militant group the Syrian Democratic Forces, has filed a request with the US Justice Department to open an office in Washington.
Haaretz made an analysis on approaching elections in Turkey
Israeli Haaretz newspaper has published a paper on the announcement of snap presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June in Turkey referring that President Erdogan’s victory is guaranteed.
'If we were power-hungry, we had the chance to remain longer'
Speaking about the early election, President Erdogan said the ruling AK Party will continue its tenure if the nation wills, and will step down if it says "enough”.
US drops ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’ from annual human rights report
An annual US government report on human rights worldwide in 2017 has dropped reference to the Palestinian territories as “occupied”.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan, TBMM'deki tartışmalara tepki gösterdi

Erdoğan, TBMM'deki tartışmalara tepki gösterdi

236
Başbakan Yıldırım, CHP'li Özel'e tepki gösterdi

Başbakan Yıldırım, CHP'li Özel'e tepki gösterdi

217
Kandil'den talimat geldi HDP açıklama yaptı

Kandil'den talimat geldi HDP açıklama yaptı

98
Temel Karamollaoğlu'ndan Kılıçdaroğlu'na ziyaret

Temel Karamollaoğlu'ndan Kılıçdaroğlu'na ziyaret

375
23 Nisan töreninde CHP'li Sezgin Tanrıkulu'na tepki

23 Nisan töreninde CHP'li Sezgin Tanrıkulu'na tepki

164
CHP-İYİ Parti yakınlaşmasının nedeni oy kaybetme korkusu

CHP-İYİ Parti yakınlaşmasının nedeni oy kaybetme korkusu

339
Yılmaz Büyükerşen’in 23 Nisan mesajı adaylık ilanı gibi

Yılmaz Büyükerşen’in 23 Nisan mesajı adaylık ilanı gibi

87
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM