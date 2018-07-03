taraftar değil haberciyiz
As the crisis increases, Venezuelans flee from the country

Venezuela’s inflation rate has hit a new high. People started to flee from the communist country.

03.07.2018 - 12:41
As the crisis increases, Venezuelans flee from the country

The crisis in Venezuela has left people wealthless. More than 1.5 million Venezuelans are currently displaced in the region and the UN estimates that approximately 4,000 people are fleeing to neighboring countries each day.

As the crisis increases, Venezuelans flee from the country

Venezuelan refugees who started to flee towards Brazil border have started living in tent camps. Venezuela’s government has largely stopped reporting economic data, including internal measures of inflation.

Venezuelans flee from the country

The Central Bank of Venezuela, which did not immediately respond to request for comment, has not independently released inflation figures in at least a year.

As the crisis increases, Venezuelans flee from the country

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has passed blame for the roiled economy onto others, including opposition activists and officials in Washington. At a campaign rally in May, he blamed hyperinflation on “criminal mafias.”

