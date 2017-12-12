taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
109.270
USD
3,8291
EURO
4,5108
ALTIN
152,97
PETR
65,6800

Assad wasn't allowed to walk with Putin

During Putin’s walk on red carpet, Bashar al-Assad was stopped by a Russian general even though he tried to walk with the Russian President.

12.12.2017 - 14:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Assad wasn't allowed to walk with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia province, Monday. During the visit, Putin announced the beginning of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

On his arrival to Syria, Putin was greeted by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Russian leader also met with the Russian Air Force, thanking them for their service and wishing a safe trip back to their homeland.

But Bashar al-Assad played second fiddle to Putin. Assad’s walking with Vladamir Putin was precluded by a Russian general.

Assad wasn't allowed to walk with Putin

Putin made the surprise visit to Syria ahead of planned trips to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations including joint energy projects as well as the security situation in the Middle East, in particular the Syrian conflict and US President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli State.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey's economy remains strong
Turkey ran a current account deficit of $3.8 billion in October, indicating an increase of almost $2.2 billion year-on-year.
Israeli soldiers killed at least two Palestinians
Israeli troops killed at least Two Palestinians in 'Day of Rage'
Israel uses force to disperse Palestinian protests
Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military faced off in the West Bank.
Erdogan’s statement leaves its mark on Greek media
President Erdogan’s statements on his visit to Greece had widespread media coverage. Greek goverment was criticized by Greek media.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Hakan İsrail protestosundan fotoğrafını paylaştı

Ahmet Hakan İsrail protestosundan fotoğrafını paylaştı

132
Esad'a Rus generalden müdahale

Esad'a Rus generalden müdahale

87
Başbakandan Kılıçdaroğlu'na hesap uzmanı göndermesi

Başbakandan Kılıçdaroğlu'na hesap uzmanı göndermesi

75
Başbakandan açığa alınan belediye başkanı sayısı

Başbakandan açığa alınan belediye başkanı sayısı

34
Emniyet'teki FETÖ ihraçlarında rakam belli oldu

Emniyet'teki FETÖ ihraçlarında rakam belli oldu

119
Ebru Gündeş iyice zayıfladı

Ebru Gündeş iyice zayıfladı

74
Zuhal Olcay'a Cumhurbaşkanı’na hakaretten dava açıldı

Zuhal Olcay'a Cumhurbaşkanı’na hakaretten dava açıldı

153
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM