Assad wasn't allowed to walk with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia province, Monday. During the visit, Putin announced the beginning of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

On his arrival to Syria, Putin was greeted by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Russian leader also met with the Russian Air Force, thanking them for their service and wishing a safe trip back to their homeland.

But Bashar al-Assad played second fiddle to Putin. Assad’s walking with Vladamir Putin was precluded by a Russian general.

Putin made the surprise visit to Syria ahead of planned trips to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations including joint energy projects as well as the security situation in the Middle East, in particular the Syrian conflict and US President Donald Trump's recent decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli State.