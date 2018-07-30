taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
95.908
USD
4,8921
EURO
5,7278
ALTIN
192,50
PETR
75,6100

Ataturk Airport runs towards record in the first half of 2018

As Turkey sits on one of the most important places of tourism destinations, the country has declared its golden age in 2018.

Haber Merkezi | 30.07.2018 - 17:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Ataturk Airport runs towards record in the first half of 2018

The number of passengers, including those on direct transit, is expected to increase by 13 percent to reach around 219 million this year, compared with 193.6 million passengers last year, General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data has shown.

Ataturk Airport runs towards record in the first half of 2018

Turkey’s global brand in airport operations has reported a 55% increase in net profit to €93m ($108.16m) and a 31% increase in the number of passengers to 67 million in the first half of 2018.

THE DIFFERENCES ARE ABOUT TO CLOSE

Passenger numbers in İstanbul Atatürk Airport have shown a 12 percent increase in the first half of 2018 and reached over 32 million. According to the researches, the differences between Atatürk Airport and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport are about to close.

While the passenger numbers of Frankfurt Airport were 30 million last year, the current numbers show that the airport reached only 32 million passengers this year. The difference between Atatürk and Frankfurt airport is only 120 thousand passengers.

Ataturk Airport runs towards record in the first half of 2018

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İdo Tatlıses'ten bedelli askerlik açıklaması

İdo Tatlıses'ten bedelli askerlik açıklaması

94
Muharrem İnce: Derdim koltuk değil

Muharrem İnce: Derdim koltuk değil

103
Şırnak ile Cizre arası 20 dakikaya düşüyor

Şırnak ile Cizre arası 20 dakikaya düşüyor

220
Metrobüs kavgası CHP'nin durumunu özetledi

Metrobüs kavgası CHP'nin durumunu özetledi

88
Ümraniye'deki inşaatın çökme anı kamerada

Ümraniye'deki inşaatın çökme anı kamerada

87
Bülent Ortaçgil'e sosyal medyadan linç

Bülent Ortaçgil'e sosyal medyadan linç

55
PKK'nın giremediği Kırgız köyünden TSK'ya 4 subay

PKK'nın giremediği Kırgız köyünden TSK'ya 4 subay

186
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM