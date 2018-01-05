taraftar değil haberciyiz
Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps

Austria’s right-wing Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said refugees should be housed in military barracks and subject to a night curfew while they’re seeking asylum.

Haber Merkezi | 05.01.2018 - 17:44..
Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps

Austria is in the Preparation for a decision Phase on refugee issue.

Heinz-Christian Strache, from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), told Austria’s ORF broadcaster on Thursday it should be discussed whether “from a specific evening time onward, all [refugees] should have to be back in the barracks.”

Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps

Strache, is pushing to house refugees in designated accommodation such as military barracks instead of in private flats, ORF reported.

Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps

At a press conference, Strache said any controls would not be implemented immediately, in response to a question about the plans. “Order is needed, as long as there is an open asylum procedure.” Strache said.

Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps

Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache’s idea is facing heavy criticism from politicians and civil society groups.

