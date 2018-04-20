taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
111.368
USD
4,0392
EURO
4,9704
ALTIN
174,16
PETR
73,8100

Austria will bar ‘Erdogan propaganda’ on its soil

Austria's Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz known his Erdogan hostility has said that Turkish politicians will be barred from campaigning.

REUTERS | 20.04.2018 - 12:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Austria will bar ‘Erdogan propaganda’ on its soil

President Erdogan has called snap elections on Wednesday.

Austria’s right-wing coalition government, which is strongly opposed to Turkey joining the European Union, will bar Turkish politicians from campaigning on its territory ahead of June elections in Turkey, the chancellor has said.

"CAMPAIGN APPEARANCES ARE UNWANTED "

“Erdogan’s Turkish leadership has been trying to exploit Europe’s communities of Turkish origin for many years.” Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz told ORF radio in remarks broadcast on Friday.

“Turkish election campaign appearances in Austria are unwanted and we will therefore no longer allow them.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Armenian police quashes Velvet Revolution by violence
Thousands of people continue to flood Armenia’s capital Yerevan, protesting the former president’s shift to the prime minister’s seat after his two terms as President finished.
US soldiers to respond attacks towards Manbij
US soldiers reassured YPG terrorists of responding attacks carried out towards Manbij.
Saudi Arabia breaks cinema ban with ‘meaningful' Black Panther
Black Panther has become the first commercial film to be given a public screening in Saudi Arabia for 35 years. Movie’s content is much more meaningful...
The Guardian denigrates Turkey’s snap elections
President Erdogan’s statements over Turkey’s snap elections will be held in June, had a broad repercussion in international press.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Öztürk Yılmaz cumhurbaşkanlığına aday oldu

Öztürk Yılmaz cumhurbaşkanlığına aday oldu

647
Beşiktaş İdari Sorumlusu'nu koridorda darbettiler

Beşiktaş İdari Sorumlusu'nu koridorda darbettiler

162
Aziz Yıldırım: Kirli kumpas devam ediyor

Aziz Yıldırım: Kirli kumpas devam ediyor

415
Fenerbahçe: Tahrik edildik

Fenerbahçe: Tahrik edildik

203
Fikret Orman: Oyuncularım hakeme sordu

Fikret Orman: Oyuncularım hakeme sordu

143
15 yeni üniversite kuruluyor

15 yeni üniversite kuruluyor

116
Şenol Güneş taburcu edildi

Şenol Güneş taburcu edildi

152
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM