Austria will bar ‘Erdogan propaganda’ on its soil

President Erdogan has called snap elections on Wednesday.

Austria’s right-wing coalition government, which is strongly opposed to Turkey joining the European Union, will bar Turkish politicians from campaigning on its territory ahead of June elections in Turkey, the chancellor has said.

"CAMPAIGN APPEARANCES ARE UNWANTED "

“Erdogan’s Turkish leadership has been trying to exploit Europe’s communities of Turkish origin for many years.” Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz told ORF radio in remarks broadcast on Friday.

“Turkish election campaign appearances in Austria are unwanted and we will therefore no longer allow them.”