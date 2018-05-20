Bavaria passes law expanding police powers

In Germany, Bavarian State Parliament on Tuesday passed a law expanding police powers despite criticism that it would massively restrict civil liberties. With the new law, police officers will be able to tap phones, open post and make “preventative arrests” on the ground of “impending danger”. It allows authorities to use DNA to help determine the physical characteristics.

IT WILL PAVE THE WAY FOR ARBITRARY DETENTIONS

The law also allows police to conduct intrusive surveillance, extend detention to 90 days without charge, and designate specific areas as "danger zones".

The ruling centre-right Christian Social Union (CSU) used its majority in the state assembly to push through the law, with 89 lawmakers voting in favour, 67 against and two abstaining.

A map published recently shows the districts where the law will be enforced rigidly (red areas)

CIVIL RIGHTS AND PRIVACY WILL BE VIOLATED

Critics say loose terminologies would hand Bavarian police extended powers to intervene even before an offense has taken place and civil rights and privacy will be violated.

Adopted regulations give local police powers they haven’t had for over 70 years, since the Gestapo era, the Nazi secret police service.