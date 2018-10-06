'Blocking F-35 sale to Turkey to create problems'

In August, Congress passed legislation that could block the sale of 100 of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Turkey because of an agreement Turkey have to buy a Russian air defense system.





In an article released by Bloomberg magazine, "Turkey is a global leader in aerospace manufacturing, and 10 Turkish companies will make about $12 billion worth of parts for the F-35, including key components such as the center fuselage and some landing gear," said.

Bloomberg believes that if the U.S. Congress blocked the sale of F-35s to Turkey, Ankara could stop supplying crucial parts for the jet.

"If the Turkish supply chain was disrupted today, it would result in an aircraft production break, delaying delivery of 50-75 jets and would take approximately 18-24 months to re-source parts," U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wrote in July in a letter to Congress.