taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1674
Euro
7.08945
Altın
1199.28
Borsa
93740.96
Gram Altın
237.812

Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

In an article published in American weekly business magazine Bloomberg Businessweek, it’s been said that US dollar’s hegemony on foreign markets will soon to be over.

Haber Merkezi | 05.10.2018 - 11:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

The United States’ economic war which the country started against foreign countries is about to blow up in its face. US’ plans to destabilize on the economy are about to fall down because of the domestic currencies.

Bloomberg published an analysis referring to the end of the dollar which reigns over international economics for decades.

Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

“TYRANNY ABOUT TO END”

The paper put the domestic currencies issue on the agenda which was addressed by President Erdoğan.

“Now the dollar paradox shows signs of unraveling. Political leaders who once accepted the dollar’s hegemony, grudgingly or otherwise, are pushing back. Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said in September that it’s ‘absurd’ that European companies buy European planes in the American currency instead of their own.

Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

NATIONAL CURRENCIES AGAINST DOLLAR

In March, China challenged the dollar’s dominance in the global energy markets with a yuan-denominated crude oil futures contract. Russia slashed its dollar holdings this year, claiming (inaccurately) that the greenback is ‘becoming a risky instrument in international settlements.’

Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

And French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters in August that he wants financing instruments that are ‘totally independent’ of the U.S., saying, ‘I want Europe to be a sovereign continent, not a vassal.’ “ the analysis said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şirin Payzın CNN Türk'e veda etti

Şirin Payzın CNN Türk'e veda etti

66
Hakkari'de PKK'ya giden ilaçlar ele geçirildi

Hakkari'de PKK'ya giden ilaçlar ele geçirildi

66
Avusturya’da hükümet karşıtı gösteri

Avusturya’da hükümet karşıtı gösteri

29
CHP'de Ümit Boyner'in adaylığı gündemde

CHP'de Ümit Boyner'in adaylığı gündemde

72
Şenol Güneş: Hayallerle gerçekler örtüşmedi

Şenol Güneş: Hayallerle gerçekler örtüşmedi

73
İngilizler Türkiye'de yüksek faizden yana

İngilizler Türkiye'de yüksek faizden yana

75
AK Parti'de vaatleri yerine getirmeyen aday olamayacak

AK Parti'de vaatleri yerine getirmeyen aday olamayacak

256
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM