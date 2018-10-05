Bloomberg analysis: Dollar’s tyranny about to end

The United States’ economic war which the country started against foreign countries is about to blow up in its face. US’ plans to destabilize on the economy are about to fall down because of the domestic currencies.

Bloomberg published an analysis referring to the end of the dollar which reigns over international economics for decades.

“TYRANNY ABOUT TO END”

The paper put the domestic currencies issue on the agenda which was addressed by President Erdoğan.

“Now the dollar paradox shows signs of unraveling. Political leaders who once accepted the dollar’s hegemony, grudgingly or otherwise, are pushing back. Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said in September that it’s ‘absurd’ that European companies buy European planes in the American currency instead of their own.





NATIONAL CURRENCIES AGAINST DOLLAR

In March, China challenged the dollar’s dominance in the global energy markets with a yuan-denominated crude oil futures contract. Russia slashed its dollar holdings this year, claiming (inaccurately) that the greenback is ‘becoming a risky instrument in international settlements.’

And French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters in August that he wants financing instruments that are ‘totally independent’ of the U.S., saying, ‘I want Europe to be a sovereign continent, not a vassal.’ “ the analysis said.