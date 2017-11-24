Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

At least 200 people were killed in the bomb assault in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai.

Four off-road vehicles arrived at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, near Arish city. Attackers set off a bomb and opened fire on people attending prayers at mosque.

MOURNING WAS DECLARED

The Egyptian presidency, meanwhile, has declared a three-day countrywide mourning period for the victims.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

While no claim of responsibility has yet been made, it was feared that death toll would rise.