Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

People were slaughtered at north Sinai mosque bomb attack.

Haber Merkezi | 24.11.2017 - 17:31
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

At least 200 people were killed in the bomb assault in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai.

Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

Four off-road vehicles arrived at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, near Arish city. Attackers set off a bomb and opened fire on people attending prayers at mosque.

Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

MOURNING WAS DECLARED

The Egyptian presidency, meanwhile, has declared a three-day countrywide mourning period for the victims.

Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Bomb attack targeting mosque in Egypt: 200 killed

While no claim of responsibility has yet been made, it was feared that death toll would rise.

