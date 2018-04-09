taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bosphorus will be under the guarantee of Kanal Istanbul

Freighters present danger for Istanbul’s Bosphorus which is an important route for transnational freight shipments.

Haber Merkezi | 09.04.2018 - 15:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

As a freighter crashed into a mansion on its shore on Saturday, it shows that a new canal in Istanbul may be an answer to relieve growing ship traffic.

The Bosphorus is one of the world’s most important choke points for maritime oil transports, with more than 3 percent of global supply - mainly from Russia and the Caspian Sea - passing through the 17-mile waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

Bosphorus will be under the guarantee of Kanal Istanbul

A Malta-flagged tanker had crashed into a historic mansion on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus on Saturday after its steering equipment became locked. The tanker had crashed into a historic mansion on Istanbul's Bosporus strait, severely damaging the building.

Turkey's straits are among the most at-risk waterways in the world, according to experts. Over 50,000 vessels, including tankers carrying highly flammable oil, pass through the Bosporus every year. In addition to these risks,due to the Montreux Convention in 1936, Turkey couldn’t claim charge from ships.

Bosphorus will be under the guarantee of Kanal Istanbul

With concern mounting over maritime safety on the strait, Turkish government's plan to build Kanal Istanbul, a channel through Istanbul's European side, has re-emerged as a hot topic.

The Project aims to reduce shipping traffic on the busy Bosphorus, minimizing risks and dangers particularly associated with tankers. Kanal Istanbul will be an alternative crossing point for ships through the city's European side.

Bosphorus will be under the guarantee of Kanal Istanbul

It is expected to have a capacity for 160 vessels a day and is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey- Russia-Iran to trade with national currencies
Three countries which collaborate on Syria against US, now consider an option of payments for oil in national currencies.
Greek minister steps back: No alternative ways to peaceful coexistence
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has said that he believes there is no alternative peaceful coexistence with Turkey, and he does not consider war between the two countries inevitable.
The ‘endless’ airport project protests in France
The airport project which is in abeyance for 53 years has aroused eco-activists. French authorities launched operation to evacuate abandoned airport site in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France.
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in first 3 months
Number of passengers traveling via airports increases 21.5 percent, airport authority says.
