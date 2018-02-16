taraftar değil haberciyiz
British YPG terrorist admits: We will never win

British-Chinese YPG terrorist giving interview to The Times said that they were doomed due to the overwhelming strength of the Turkish army.

A British-Chinese terrorist fighting against Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch which was launched to remove the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in city of Afrin, has told that he survived two weeks of bombardment by Turkish forces but admitted that his comrades have little hope of final victory.

Huang Lei, is one of five Britons who volunteered to join YPG terror organization, said all escaped the first round of fighting unscathed along with 15 other “foreign fighters”.

Lei admitted, however, that they were doomed due to the overwhelming strength of the Turkish army against the few thousand YPG militants.

