British YPG terrorist killed in Afrin

English media outlet BBC expressed that a British woman, Anna Campbell, who was fighting against Turkish military forces with YPG has been killed in Afrin.

19.03.2018 - 11:04
On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, a British YPG terrorist killed in Afrin.

It’s been stated that Anna Campbell (26), from Lewes in East Sussex, died on 15 March in Afrin, which has been under bombardment by Turkish forces. Campbell, travelled to Syria in May 2017 to join YPG, is the first British female terrorist killed during the operation.

