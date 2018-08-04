Vehicle convoys of politicians in Turkey are always criticized. Roads that are closed for safety, vehicles in the convoy and security precautions are always in the opposition. Even the opposition shows examples from places like Germany, England, and US.

One of this example is Canada. In Canada, the prime minister even goes by his bike. All opponent propaganda says this. However, this perception can be clearly seen as nothing than black propaganda.

"WITHOUT BICYCLE"

A video recorded during the passage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows how bicycle affairs are a perception product. During a visit to Trudeau, it seems that the convoy of 30 security, police and escort vehicles has been closed to traffic and the civilian vehicles have been stopped by a roadway.

Canadian Prime Minister's giant convoy - VIDEO