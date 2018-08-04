taraftar değil haberciyiz
Canadian Prime Minister's giant convoy

In Canada, where the world is said to be the quietest and safest country, Prime Minister Trudeau is riding a giant convoy.

04.08.2018 - 12:45
Canadian Prime Minister's giant convoy

Vehicle convoys of politicians in Turkey are always criticized. Roads that are closed for safety, vehicles in the convoy and security precautions are always in the opposition. Even the opposition shows examples from places like Germany, England, and US.

One of this example is Canada. In Canada, the prime minister even goes by his bike. All opponent propaganda says this. However, this perception can be clearly seen as nothing than black propaganda.

Canadian Prime Minister's giant convoy

"WITHOUT BICYCLE"

A video recorded during the passage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows how bicycle affairs are a perception product. During a visit to Trudeau, it seems that the convoy of 30 security, police and escort vehicles has been closed to traffic and the civilian vehicles have been stopped by a roadway.

Canadian Prime Minister's giant convoy - VIDEO

