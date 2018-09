The most popular political journal in Germany Der Spiegel, claimed that Erdoğan behaved Cem Ozdemir as an ‘undefined object’.

President Erdoğan didn't care about Cem Özdemir WATCH

THE ATTEMP WAS IN VAİN

Turkish- born Cem Özdemir of the Greens said, “I hope we have the opportunity later to talk in more detail.” to President Erdoğan.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN TURNED HIS HEAD

But Erdoğan didn’t care about what he said and just smiled, then turned his head.