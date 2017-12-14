Israeli soldiers are torturing Palestinians children who were abducted by the Israeli army in one week, since Trump’s illegal recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel. Soldiers abducted more than 230 Palestinians, including dozens of children, who are facing torture, bad conditions and humiliation.

CHILDREN DETENTION CAMP

Children detention camp of Israel was taped. Detaineed children are placing this camp situated in Hebron checkpoint, West Bank.

Dozens of children are blinfolded and hand tied