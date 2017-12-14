Israeli soldiers are torturing Palestinians children who were abducted by the Israeli army in one week, since Trump’s illegal recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the unified capital of Israel. Soldiers abducted more than 230 Palestinians, including dozens of children, who are facing torture, bad conditions and humiliation.
CHILDREN DETENTION CAMP
Children detention camp of Israel was taped. Detaineed children are placing this camp situated in Hebron checkpoint, West Bank.
Dozens of children are blinfolded and hand tied
Even the children detention camp has been photographed before, the video footage of the camp is newly released. Video shows children with their eyes and hands tied up, placed in a tiny cage like a coop. As it is seen in the footage, while defenceless children are being punished by being put/huddled in these cages, coward Israili soldiers are standing right behind them with their heavy weaponry.
Even the children detention camp has been photographed before, the video footage of the camp is newly released. Video shows children with their eyes and hands tied up, placed in a tiny cage like a coop. As it is seen in the footage, while defenceless children are being punished by being put/huddled in these cages, coward Israili soldiers are standing right behind them with their heavy weaponry.