Children in Afrin cheer over Turkish soldiers

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK /YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria and to establish security along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The liberation of villages and towns in Afrin from PKK-affiliated groups alleviated civilians' life in the region who were previously enforced to dig ditches and trenches, forcibly recruited by the terrorists and used as human shield.

Civilians were rescued from YPG’s tortures, bless Turkish soldiers. A photograph shot in the region revealed children’s happiness.