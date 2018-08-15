China will import aluminum from Turkey

Although the US imposes additional taxation on export items that it arbitrarily imposes, Washington's barbarous initiative is about to deteriorate, even though it appears to be a disaster journalist.

US rival China in the Far East, aluminum receivables from Turkey, as well as domestic trade, will take place over currencies.

CHINA WILL IMPORT ALUMINIUM FROM TURKEY

China, which is a heart boat selling advanced technology production; Aluminum stay for some raw materials was carried supplies from Turkey. Twitter's news based on the realities of Russian Markets Russian sources, China and Turkey have been announced and will be based on per ruble as a raw material from Russia.

US SANTIONS

President Donald Trump on 10th August ramped up his attack on Turkey in announcing a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on the NATO ally.

He said in his tweet "I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!” Trump tweeted. “Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”.

The tweet is another salvo in the growing dispute between Turkey and the US Earlier last week, a Turkish delegation returned from Washington with no movement on the detention of American pastor Andrew Bruunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey for terrorism charges.