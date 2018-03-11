taraftar değil haberciyiz
CHP cleared the way for lifelong chairmanship

The resolution about the leadership elections regarding who couldn’t win the election two in a row should pull out of candidateship got rejected despite of 100 commissioners’ affirmative votes.

Haber Merkezi | 11.03.2018 - 13:05..
CHP cleared the way for lifelong chairmanship

A two-day extraordinary congress of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) ended on Saturday, introducing new regulations in the party’s bylaws. The 19th extraordinary congress, held in the capital Ankara, focused on regulations regarding the upcoming presidential elections.

The resolution about the leadership elections regarding who couldn’t win the election two in a row should pull out of candidateship were promoted by Muharrem Ince to caucus got rejected.

CHP cleared the way for lifelong chairmanship

It was also demanded that the presidential candidate for the 2019 elections be elected with the pre-election process, and that there should be a clear provision for this in the amended bylaw.

CHP cleared the way for lifelong chairmanship

Kilicdaroglu also said that CHP parliamentarians who go on television without his permission could be removed from the party. “I chose the parliamentarians, I will send them out to the channels I choose and have them talk as I wish,” Kilicdaroglu said. “If they go on without my permission, they have no place in this party. I will suspend those who still keep old obsessions on the agenda.”

