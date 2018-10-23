taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
CHP didn't take Turkey's controversial issues in its agenda

The Republican People's Party (CHP) interested in their own topics rather than discuss Turkey's controversial issues.

Haber Merkezi | 23.10.2018 - 17:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Every Tuesday, political party group meetings are made in the Turkish Parliament. In the group meeting made today, opposition leaders criticized the government and give several messages to the public.

HE DIDN'T MENTION IMPORTANT ISSUE

Recently, the parties have fallen apart on the student oath issue of a decision by Turkey’s Council of State that reinstated the student oath in schools. The AK Party, which initiated the ban, was critical of the court decision when Bahçeli expressed discomfort over the ruling party’s stance on the issue.

However, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu did not mention any of them.

CHP'S AGENDA

Instead, CHP entered a seat war within itself. Kılıçdaroğlu who lost the presidential race against Ak Party, still couldn't determine a roadmap for itself.

