The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has answered journalists’ questions after the party’s ordinary convention.

Kılıçdaroğlu stated that there will be major changes inside of the party. “No need to be concerned about these changes,” said Kılıçdaroğlu.

The CHP Chairman who has defeated in the elections for 9th times against President Erdoğan has shown that he is planning to be the head of the party during the next elections.