CHP's election crisis

CHP election crisis continues. On Friday, the opposition wing, which handed the signatures to the general center, reject today. Explanation of the party topic was made: The number of signatures is inadequate and the old signature of delegates emerged.

NOTARIZED DOCUMENTS

Delegates of the party were collecting signatures for two weeks, and last week the number of signatures notarized.

Dissidents and a statement of the number of 625 ' enough signatures and claimed their reaching 630 signature.

"WE HAVE JUST 614 SIGNATURE"

A description of the subject of the Headquarters today.

The statement is that the number of signatures collected for the election because the number 614 said.

FAKE SIGNATURES

Also in this list is including four repeating signature of 614 signature. In addition, five people who signed the non-delegates names anymore in this list. Thus it falls to the signature number 604.

FINE VOTING CRIME

The CHP accused the AK Party of using fake voting in every election held, revealing its manipulation allegations. However, the issue that the CHP has always criticized has been achieved by the use of fake signatures and votes of former delegates.