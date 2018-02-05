taraftar değil haberciyiz
CHP’s leader Kilicdaroglu: Elected dictator

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was re-elected by his party members as the head of (CHP) in Turkey, despite the fact that he had lost 8 elections against AK Party.

Haber Merkezi | 05.02.2018 - 14:03..
The main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 26th Congress has re-elected Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its chairman. Voting was held in the capital, Ankara, at the party’s 36th ordinary congress chaired by Yilmaz Buyukersen, mayor of Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality.

Main opposition leader Kilicdaroglu received 790 out of 1,237 valid votes. His main opponent -- Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker from northwestern Yalova province -- secured 447 votes.

Kilicdaroglu, who calls President Erdogan ‘dictator’ consistently, insists on not to resign the presidency.

He has lost 8 general elections against Turkey’s ruling AK Party for the duration of his leadership. While CHP members, who insult to AK Party supporters by saying ‘sheep’ for the assertion that they have no free will on their Party’s decisions, are re-electing their ‘leader’ over and over again.

Kilicdaroglu, 60, has been in office since 2010.

