CHP's one-man domination

The city organizations are making meetings to send new commissioners to the board. But the main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu has stopped the congress process in İstanbul.

KILICDAROGLU HAS STOPPED THE CONGRESS

According to Anadolu Agency(AA), if the opposite group inside of CHP would be strengthen by the commissioners, they will take the action to run for a new candidate and this is the reason why the main opposition leader has stopped the congress.

DANGEROUS SUBPROVINCES FOR KILICDAROGLU

The research was made by CHP administration, Kadikoy and Bahcelievler subprovinces put new candidates against Kilicdaroglu. And so, CHP administration started a witch-hunt against the opponents.

ONE-MAN DOMINATION

Those new candidates will be prohibited from the congress. No one will be nominated as a candidate against Kilicdaroglu. Kemal Kilicdaroglu will maintain his one-man leadership.