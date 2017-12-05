taraftar değil haberciyiz
CHP's one-man domination

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will organise a general assembly to determine its new board.

AA | 05.12.2017 - 12:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
CHP's one-man domination

The city organizations are making meetings to send new commissioners to the board. But the main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu has stopped the congress process in İstanbul.

CHP's one-man domination

KILICDAROGLU HAS STOPPED THE CONGRESS

According to Anadolu Agency(AA), if the opposite group inside of CHP would be strengthen by the commissioners, they will take the action to run for a new candidate and this is the reason why the main opposition leader has stopped the congress.

CHP's one-man domination

DANGEROUS SUBPROVINCES FOR KILICDAROGLU

The research was made by CHP administration, Kadikoy and Bahcelievler subprovinces put new candidates against Kilicdaroglu. And so, CHP administration started a witch-hunt against the opponents.

CHP's one-man domination

ONE-MAN DOMINATION

Those new candidates will be prohibited from the congress. No one will be nominated as a candidate against Kilicdaroglu. Kemal Kilicdaroglu will maintain his one-man leadership.

Türk muhalefet partisi CHP, yeni yönetimini belirlemek için kurultay düzenleyecek.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will organise a general assembly to determine its new board.

Şehir teşkilatları kurultaya delege göndermek için kongreler düzenliyor.

The city organizations are making meetings to send new commissioners to the board.

Genel Başkan Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu İstanbul'daki kongre sürecini durdurdu.

But the main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu has stopped the congress process in İstanbul. According to Anadolu Agency(AA), if the opposite group inside of CHP would be strengthen by the commissioners, they will take the action to run for a new candidate and this is the reason why the main opposition leader has stopped the congress.

CHP yönetiminin yaptığı araştırmada Kılıçdaroğlu'na karşı delege yazımının yapıldığı ilçeler Kadıköy ve Bahçelievler.

The research was made by CHP administration, Kadikoy and Bahcelievler subprovinces put new candidates against Kilicdaroglu.

CHP administration started a witch-hunt against the opponents. Those new candidates will be prohibited from the congress. no one will be nominated as a candidate against Kilicdaroglu. Kemal Kilicdaroglu will maintain his one-man leadership.

