Civil strife increases in Turkish main opposition party

As Turkey's upcoming snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24 approaches, the rift within the main opposition party is gradually increasing.

CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu has started an operation against his biggest opponent in the party - Muharrem İnce, the presidential candidate of CHP.

Kılıçdaroğlu who presents İnce as presidental candidate, is planning to eliminate İnce after the elections. İnce, who is a weak candidate to compete against Erdoğan, had been presented as presidential bid by Kılıçdaroğlu.

CHP leader, in his congressman candidate list, didn’t give place to the names those who are close to İnce.