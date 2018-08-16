taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7937
Euro
6.6001
Altın
1180.301
Borsa
89231.07

CNN: Turkey trade battle sinks US markets

US media agencies have interpreted Turkey’s counter-attack against US’ tariffs.

Haber Merkezi | 16.08.2018 - 11:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
CNN: Turkey trade battle sinks US markets

President Donald Trump had announced Friday that he ordered to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. In return, Turkey has increased tariffs on several U.S. products, including alcohol, tobacco and cars, according to a new presidential decree published Wednesday in the official gazette.

LIRA STARTED TO RAISE

Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak had said Ankara will continue taking steps within the rules of the free market. With the help of the counter attacks and statements came from competent authorities, the Turkish lira has started to raise in value.

CNN: Turkey trade battle sinks US markets

The economic conflict situation between the two countries had a wide coverage in US media. American CNN used the “Turkey slaps heavy new tariffs on U.S. goods” expressions.

CNN: Turkey trade battle sinks US markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has already dropped 137.51 points to 25,162.41.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN: Türkiye ile ticari savaş ABD borsalarını batırdı

CNN: Türkiye ile ticari savaş ABD borsalarını batırdı

281
Benzin ve motorine ÖTV zammı

Benzin ve motorine ÖTV zammı

465
Katar'ın ardından Çin de Türkiye'ye dev yatırım hazırlığında

Katar'ın ardından Çin de Türkiye'ye dev yatırım hazırlığında

93
Amerikalıların Türkiye kaygısı

Amerikalıların Türkiye kaygısı

70
IMF Türkiye'deki ekonomik durumu takip ediyor

IMF Türkiye'deki ekonomik durumu takip ediyor

93
Doğubank iPhone siparişlerini iptal etti

Doğubank iPhone siparişlerini iptal etti

170
Real Madrid'i yenen Atletico Madrid, Süper Kupa'yı aldı

Real Madrid'i yenen Atletico Madrid, Süper Kupa'yı aldı

25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM