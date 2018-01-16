taraftar değil haberciyiz
Countdown starts to destroy US supported terrorists

After Erdogan’s statements, Turkish armed forces are getting ready for a military intervention to Afrin, Syria. YPG terrorists stated that they will resist.

YPG terrorists, tried to establish a new line in northern Syria with the help of US support, has fizzled out by dint of Operation Euphrates Shield.

Turkey has sent military reinforcements along its border with Syria. Two dozen armoured vehicles has entered Reyhanli district of southeastern Hatay province.

The forces were sent to assist the military units already deployed along the Syrian border.

The deployments came a day after President Erdogan said that a military operation in northern Syria against YPG would be launched "in the days ahead".

A senior YPG ringleader, Salih Müslim stated that Afrin will resist Turkish forces.

