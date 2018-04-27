taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
107.241
USD
4,0516
EURO
4,8975
ALTIN
171,93
PETR
74,5300

Crisis arised between opposition party leaders in Turkey

Republican People's Party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu who wants Good Party’s leader Meral Aksener to back down from the presidential candidateship was met by refusal.

AA | 27.04.2018 - 11:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Crisis arised between opposition party leaders in Turkey

The secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) and the far-right Good Party (İP) have been in intense political talks since last week among party officials, despite distant ideological stances, around an anti-Erdogan shared ground.

Political circles in Ankara suggest that as the opposition has now failed to participate in the elections around a joint candidate for the first round of the elections on June 24.

Despite of the 15 congressmen were resigned from CHP for Aksener’s candidateship, CHP leader Kilicdaroglu has demanded Aksener to back down from  the presidential  candidateship.

Good Party leader Meral Aksener declared earlier this week that she would not pull out of the race. "As I have previously announced, I am the candidate of the Good Party with 100,000 signatures." said Aksener, following a meeting with CHP Chairman Kilicdaroglu in Ankara on Wednesday.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
North and South Korean leaders meet in summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone between the countries on Friday.
Switzerland allowed sarin gas component export to Syria
Swiss firm exported 5 metric tons of chemical isopropanol to Syria in 2014, confirms State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.
Russia begins production of S-400 system for Turkey
We have started to execute the contract, Rosoboronexport General Director Alexandre Miheev says in Turkey's Antalya city.
Erdogan: Opposition lawmakers will get apt response during polls
Turkish President Erdogan criticizes ruckus main opposition lawmakers created in parliament.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'den İYİ Parti'ye gönderilenler yine istifa edecek

CHP'den İYİ Parti'ye gönderilenler yine istifa edecek

480
Kuzey Kore ve Güney Kore liderleri buluştu

Kuzey Kore ve Güney Kore liderleri buluştu

90
Beşiktaş'ın maçtan çekilme kararında Şenol Güneş etkisi

Beşiktaş'ın maçtan çekilme kararında Şenol Güneş etkisi

282
Meral Akşener ile Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu arasında kriz

Meral Akşener ile Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu arasında kriz

187
CHP'de Büyükerşen'in önü yaşı nedeniyle kesildi

CHP'de Büyükerşen'in önü yaşı nedeniyle kesildi

39
MHP Lideri Bahçeli'nin kafası rahat

MHP Lideri Bahçeli'nin kafası rahat

49
Hadise'ye ikinci haciz

Hadise'ye ikinci haciz

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM