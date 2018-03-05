Denmark deports the little refugee girl

Denmark adopted a resolution not to accept refugees which they must be accept in between 2015-2018 due to United Nations refugee quota.

The photograph shows a Danish police officer was playing with a refugee girl had a widespread media coverage. Image also got credit from European media.

As Denmark wins general approval for its sensibility on refugee issue, the little girl and her mother were sent to Sweden. But their request for asylum was rejected by Sweden, therefore mother-daughter will be send back to Iraq.

PHOTOS: Ola Westerberg