Denmark’s burqa ban met with protests

Around 1,300 Danes marched through Copenhagen on Wednesday in protest at a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public, accusing the government of infringing on women’s right to dress as they choose.

Denmark’s parliament enacted the ban in May, joining France and some other EU countries to uphold what some politicians say are secular and democratic values.

NON-MUSLIM DANES ALSO PARTICIPATED

The protesters, many wearing the niqab veil or the all-enveloping, body-length burqa, marched from the central, left-wing district of Norrebro to Bellahoj police station on the outskirts of the capital. They formed a human chain around the station and then marched back to Norrebro before dispersing.

The marchers included non-niqab-wearing Muslim women and non-Muslim Danes with faces covered.

DENMARK POLICE'S SHOW

Photo of a police officer speaking with a demonstrator in Copenhagen left its mark on the protests. The photo was criticised for not being sincere and interpreted as advertising.

Fines will range from 1,000 Danish crowns ($160) for the first offense to 10,000 crowns for a fourth. Under the law, police will be able to instruct women to remove their veils or order them to leave public areas. Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen said officers would fine them and tell them to go home.