Di Francesco to Cengiz Under: I believe in you

Roma pulled off a miraculous 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday to overturn a 4-1 first-leg defeat in their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Haber Merkezi | 12.04.2018 - 15:15..
Roma has its sights on the Champions League final after completing a miracle comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Italian team's Turkish star, Cengiz Under is continuing to shine. Even if Under could not play in the first half due to injury, he contributed to the team with his assist.

Roma overhauled a three-goal first-leg deficit, taking its place in the competition's last four after Under came off the bench in the 73th minute and made the assist of a third goal against Barcelona in the 82nd minutes of the match.

Coach Di Francesco who calls Under as ‘Turkish Airlines’, stated “Turkish Airlines, prepare for the game. You will play in the second half. I trust you and that’s why you are here. I want you to take the field, to combat and to show your quality to everyone.”

Under is aiming to be the youngest Turkish player in a Champions League final. If Roma wins the Champions League, Under will be the first Turkish player to raise the trophy.

