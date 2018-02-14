taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.969
USD
3,7958
EURO
4,6895
ALTIN
162,50
PETR
62,5100

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

Diplomats had their photos taken and left after they weren’t allowed entry to Demirtas’s trial they came to watch for.

Haber Merkezi | 14.02.2018 - 15:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

The former head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas’s trial’s second hearing goes.

Demirtas has been in pre-trial detention on terrorism-related charges since November 2016. He faces up to 142 years in jail if found guilty.

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

A group of diplomats including German ambassador Martin Erdmann, wanted to enter the trial of the Demirtas in Ankara's Sincan district, but the court denied them access, the German Embassy in Ankara said on its Turkish language Twitter account.

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

Diplomats weren’t allowed enter had their photos taken and left.

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

Diplomats weren’t allowed entry to Demitas’s trial

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
YPG terrorists hide among civilian settlements
The moments of terrorist attack towards Turkey and the blowing up moments of organization’s headquarter were taped.
Turkish forces hit terror targets in Afrin
PKK/YPG targets in the Afrin district were covered with fire by Turkish security forces.
MHP leader Bahceli reminded US of Vietnam
MHP leader reminded US of Vietnam saying that 20 million populated Vietnam had given 200 million populated US a hard time during the Vietnam War and added that Turkey is also capable to do it.
Turkish soldiers put smiles on Jarablus’ children's faces
Turkish soldiers took part on Operation Euphrates Shield in Jarablus, Syria, helped Jarablus’ children’s out with clothing support.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD’ye 'Osmanlı tokadı' sorusu

ABD’ye 'Osmanlı tokadı' sorusu

166
ABD Suriye'de Rus askerlerini öldürdü

ABD Suriye'de Rus askerlerini öldürdü

80
Martin Schulz istifa etti

Martin Schulz istifa etti

119
Türkiye, Irak'a 5 milyar dolar kredi verecek

Türkiye, Irak'a 5 milyar dolar kredi verecek

213
Saadet Partisi kendi adayını çıkaracak

Saadet Partisi kendi adayını çıkaracak

133
Galatasaray'da yerli oyuncular 7 ay para almadı

Galatasaray'da yerli oyuncular 7 ay para almadı

49
CHP Tüzük Kurultayı'na gidiyor

CHP Tüzük Kurultayı'na gidiyor

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM