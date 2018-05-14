Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Israeli violence came ahead of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Israeli forces killed at least 43 Palestinians and wounded 1700 others by live bullets along the Gaza border on Monday, health officials said. Children were among those killed.

The Israeli army said that more than 35,000 people were involved in the protests and clashes.

Palestine’s Health Ministry on Monday issued an urgent appeal for medical supplies due to severe shortages caused by mounting casualties among Palestinian demonstrators currently arrayed along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel.

In a brief statement, the ministry said that Gaza’s hospitals and health clinics were now desperately attempting to treat hundreds of people injured by cross-border Israeli army gunfire.

Top US officials, including President Donald Trump's daughter and her husband attended Monday's event.