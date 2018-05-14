taraftar değil haberciyiz
Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

At least 43 Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli troops and 1700 others have been wounded as demonstrators gathered at the Gaza border ahead of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

AA | 14.05.2018 - 17:18..
Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Israeli violence came ahead of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Israeli forces killed at least 43 Palestinians and wounded 1700 others by live bullets along the Gaza border on Monday, health officials said. Children were among those killed.

Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

The Israeli army said that more than 35,000 people were involved in the protests and clashes.

Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Palestine’s Health Ministry on Monday issued an urgent appeal for medical supplies due to severe shortages caused by mounting casualties among Palestinian demonstrators currently arrayed along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel.

Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

In a brief statement, the ministry said that Gaza’s hospitals and health clinics were now desperately attempting to treat hundreds of people injured by cross-border Israeli army gunfire.

Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Top US officials, including President Donald Trump's daughter and her husband attended Monday's event.

Dozens of Palestinians killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

