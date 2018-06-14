taraftar değil haberciyiz
Eiffel Tower is surrounded with bullet-proof glass wall

One of the world’s most famous landmarks, Eiffel Tower in Paris is being closed down to provide extra protection against terrorist attacks.

Eiffel Tower is surrounded with bullet-proof glass wall

A bulletproof wall along the base of the structure was built to stop any potential terror attacks at the world’s most visited monument.

Last year, Paris city council had approved plans for replacing temporary metal barriers around the tower. The work, which will see a bulletproof wall constructed around the gardens beneath the Paris monument will cost 20 million euros.

Eiffel Tower is surrounded with bullet-proof glass wall

Tourists would be able to walk up to the tower for free only after passing through security checks. Authorities have claimed the new wall will not disrupt visitors to the iconic tower.

Eiffel Tower is surrounded with bullet-proof glass wall

In the past two years, there have been a string of terror attacks in the French capital, which has killed 200 people.

Eiffel Tower is surrounded with bullet-proof glass wall VIDEO

