taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3842
Euro
7.38855
Altın
1196.945
Borsa
93274.15

Elif Shafak wants an intervention to Turkey

Kandil's party vote in election periods which calls for HDP, Elif Shafak wrote that the West should intervene in Turkey.

Haber Merkezi | 06.09.2018 - 17:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Elif Shafak wants an intervention to Turkey

23423

Winning fame in Europe by the famous author Elif Shafak hostility to Turkey, She wants to intervene to Turkey.

Shafak, who showed his lowness to strike his country at every opportunity, also used arrogant expressions in the article he received for The Guardian in the United Kingdom.

"INTERFERE TO TURKEY"

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the country sustained hostility unflattering Elif Shafak, exceeding the limit this time he wrote that the West should not intervene in Turkey.

"Even when disconnected from the West to Turkey, should be to help the people of the resistance," an article written under the title Elif Shafak, said it was wrong of anti-Western sentiments in Turkey.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suriye düğümünü çözecek toplantı: Tahran Görüşmesi

Suriye düğümünü çözecek toplantı: Tahran Görüşmesi

110
IMF Türkiye'nin para talebinde bulunmadığını duyurdu

IMF Türkiye'nin para talebinde bulunmadığını duyurdu

182
Türkiye'nin yerli helikopteri Çin medyasında

Türkiye'nin yerli helikopteri Çin medyasında

286
Kurlardaki artışın otomobil fiyatlarına yansıması

Kurlardaki artışın otomobil fiyatlarına yansıması

312
Aladağ'daki yurt yangını davası: Tutuklu sanık kalmadı

Aladağ'daki yurt yangını davası: Tutuklu sanık kalmadı

231
Kayseri'de 10 FETÖ'cü toplantı halinde basıldı

Kayseri'de 10 FETÖ'cü toplantı halinde basıldı

256
Başkan Erdoğan: İdlib'in kan gölüne dönmesini istemiyoruz

Başkan Erdoğan: İdlib'in kan gölüne dönmesini istemiyoruz

185
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM