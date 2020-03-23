Turkey lets civil servants work remotely

Turkey is allowing civil servants to work from home and in shifts as part of measures to address the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to an announcement published Sunday in the Government Gazette.

MORE MEASURES WILL BE TAKEN

The flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations, said the statement.

The decision for state workers, who were previously being considered for administrative leave, will be valid until a new one is made, it added.