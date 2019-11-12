Turkey provides humanitarian support for Syrians

One of the most important aid agencies in Turkey, AFAD, is continuing bringing aid to Syria.

A Turkish aid agency is continuing to coordinate the distribution of food, water, personal care items, blankets, and toys to civilians in northern Syria liberated by Turkey's anti-terror operation launched last month.

FOOD, WATER, PERSONAL CARE SUPPLIES

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday that it continues to distribute humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent and other NGOs to the area of Operation Peace Spring.

The aid to civilians in northern Syria includes 5,921 food parcels, 131,500 kilograms of flour, 80,900 loaves of bread, 26,253 other food materials, 20,466 bottles of water, 2,726 bottles of other drinks, 2,475 personal care sets, 1,990 blankets and 1,500 toys for children.