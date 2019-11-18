7 Libyans killed in UAE’s drone attack

CLashes between Libya and the United Arab Emirates have leftover 1,000 people dead and around 5,500 wounded.

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Monday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of carrying out an airstrike that killed seven people south of Tripoli.

DRONE TARGETED A BISCUIT FACTORY

The GNA's Health Ministry said the airstrike targeted a biscuits factory in Wadi Rabie area, killing two Libyans and five foreign workers and injured 15 others. The military command of the GNA-affiliated Volcano of Rage Operation said in a statement that the "airstrike was conducted by Emirati unmanned aircraft".

East Libya-based forces aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar have launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from the GNA.

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power. Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power, including one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.