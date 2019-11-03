Civilians killed in YPG terror attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad

According to the local sources, 10 civilians died in the marketplace attack.

At least 10 civilians, including children, were killed and many other injured Saturday in a terrorist bomb attack in northern Syria, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

DEATH TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE

A bomb-laden vehicle targeted a busy marketplace in Tal Abyad’s district center, according to initial reports. As the wounded are referred to the nearby hospitals in Turkey’s border city of Sanliurfa, the death toll is feared to rise.

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) rebels, who rushed to the scene, are evaluating the possibility of YPG/PKK terror group’s role in the attack.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA) that has fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkey-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

TURKEY CONDEMNED THE ATTACK

Turkey strongly condemned the YPG/PKK terror attack which claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria on Saturday.

“We harshly condemn the inhumane attack of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorists who carried out a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tal Abyad who could return to their homes and lands as a result of Operation Peace Spring and we call on all countries to take a stand against this brutal terror group,” the National Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry said, citing the initial reports, at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district center of Tal Abyad.

The statement wished Allah’s mercy upon the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.