Finland takes over EU presidency for 6 months

Finland for the third time took over the EU Presidency, which begins on Monday and will last until the end of 2019.

CROATIA WILL ASSUME THE ROTATING EU PRESIDENCY IN EARLY 2020

Every six months, the presidency of the council rotates among the EU member states.

"The presidency is responsible for taking forward the Council's work on EU legislation and policy initiatives in the Council and for ensuring the continuity of the EU agenda," according to the European Commission on Sunday.

Finland, which took over the term from Romania, is expected to focus more on Brexit, situation in Western Balkans, as well as appointment of heads to the leading institutions of the bloc.

"The priorities for Finland’s presidency are to strengthen common values and the rule of law, to make the EU more competitive and socially inclusive, to strengthen the EU’s position as a global leader in climate action and to protect the security of citizens comprehensively," the commission added.